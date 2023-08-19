What the Falcons had to say after the tie with the Bengals

Here’s what some of the key Falcons had to say after the 13-13 tie with the Bengals on Friday night:

Bijan Robinson, running back

On his NFL debut: “I was definitely a little nervous. It was the first one. Just go out there and get the first play out of the way. As soon as the first play was out of the way, I was ready. It all went away. I was definitely a little nervous going into it. That was natural. I’m just a human being.”

On playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: “It was awesome. That was a lot a of people for a (exhibition) game. Just how loud they were. I could just feel their energy the whole time. They didn’t sit down. They didn’t sit back. They were always involved in the game. I love that. I love to see that with this fanbase right here. They are super supportive.”

On the speed of the game: “I good against our defense every single day, and our defense brings the boom. They are a really fast defense. So, when I was out there playing against them, I felt really comfortable going up against (the Bengals). I feel that when I get the speed down, I’ll start feeling more comfortable. That’s when you start doing the things that you normally do on the football field. I thought I adjusted pretty well as we were going down on the drive. It felt really good.”

Chris Lindstrom, right guard

On his penalties: “Obviously, you have to eliminate them. Myself, I have to be more accountable. I had two of those, so you can’t have any of them. The fact that we were able to overcome it and move the ball was impressive. But, we definitely need to be better, starting with myself.”

On game-speed action: “Nothing is better than game speed. Those reps are invaluable. There’s nothing better than it. To get in there and get real live action, it was fun. You can’t replicate it. Obviously, their front is really good. When you have that, those reps are priceless, especially in a game setting. It’s just different.”

On Robinson: “He’s incredible. He’s so talented. Works so hard. So, for him to come out and have success is awesome. You can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

More on his penalties: “I just have to be better. I had those mistakes. It can’t happen. I (had) two of those penalties during the first drive. So, that can’t happen. I’m just going to keep learning and keep getting better.”

On moving despite the penalties: “We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds. I had two of them. But we were able to overcome them and move the ball. Really, we are trying to eliminate those and be at our best.”

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, wide receiver

On his near touchdown: “I thought it was (a touchdown). They were talking like it was. The biggest thing is to come away with points, and that’s what happened. I’m just glad that Carlos (Washington) was able to punch it in.”

On the passing game: “It was real good. It’s something that we’ve been working on in training camp. Getting that ball in the air and coming down with it. Because we’ve got all of the weapons that we need on the run and in the passing game. Now, it’s just bringing it together. Putting it all together.”

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle

On playing: “It was good to get the unit out there. But we’ve got a lot of work to do. But it did feel good to get out there with the guys and get the work.”

On things to work on: “I think a little bit of everything. Run game. Pass game. Some things that we can definitely improve on. Things we can do better. I’m definitely encouraged by how we are playing and how the younger guys are playing as well. There are things we have to get better at. I’m definitely pretty pleased with how we came out today.”

Jessie Bates III, safety

On playing: “I thought we came out and nobody was complaining about being out there and playing. That’s the thing you almost worry about during the (exhibition) game is people being brought in and put out there on the line. I thought we did a good job of setting the tone.”

On the unity coming together: “Yeah, the really, I don’t think it was anything different. It almost felt like practice when we were out there. We didn’t have any mental errors or missed assignments, so it was good. I think we did a really good job of coming out there and setting the tone for the rest of the game.”

On facing the Bengals, his old team: “It was good to see everybody from my old team. I spent five years there. From the trainers, to the media people and to the teammates. It’s always good to see people that you know and spent a lot of time, blood, sweat and tears with. You’ve won championships with as well. It was good to see them.”

