What the Falcons had to say after the 48-17 loss to the Saints

On heading into the offseason: “You figure things out. Your needs. Your wants. It’s never the way you want it to end. At the end of the day, adversity brings out the best out in a man. Going forward each individual will grow from this experience.”

On Derek Carr: Derek Carr is one of those guys who’s been in the league for a while and knows what to do in big moments. That was his opportunity and he took advantage of it.”

On if the players what Arthur Smith back: “For sure.”

On if he wants to return: “I’ll 100 percent like to come back to Atlanta. It’s my homebase for me. On behalf of Art, everyone wants Art to come back. Art is one of those guys who know they we love him in general. He just has to get his guy (at quarterback). We’ll be able to hold him down on our side of the ball and continue to grow on that side ball. Continue to grow on that side of it…if everything lines up for him, everyone in this locker room will be hell bent on wheels when he comes back.”

JESSIE BATES, safety

On the future: “I’m sure there is bunch of question marks right now. We put ourselves in that type of position. I know one thing, I’ll be here next year. This one will sting for a little bit. Everyday I go to work in the offseason I’ll remind myself that I need to be a better leader, a better teammate to get us over the hump. To get us on that winning streak that Atlanta, Georgia deserves.”

CHRIS LINDSTROM, right guard

On the tough loss: “It really (expletive). The heart of this team. We love each other and battled to the end. We obviously fell short and made mistakes.”

On playing for the division title: “It would have meant everything. We all knew that, understanding that going in. Just that was out of our control and all we could do was focus on trying to win this game. We knew that going in. We knew the ramifications of everything in terms of the playoffs heading into today.”

On Coach Arthur Smith: “There’s not somebody I’d rather play for. Coach Smith is the best and I love (offensive-line coach Dwayne) Ledford as well and the whole staff. I just think there’s belief, there’s love in this locker room. There’s great connection. There’s ups and downs; never once did this locker room turn on each other. Obviously, we know we fell short of our goals.”

Kyle Pitts, tight end

On Smith: “Awesome. I was his first pick so he entrusted me and picked me first and his first pick as a head coach, so that’s always my guy. Whatever the future holds, it holds.”

On the next 24 hours: “My guess is as good as yours. We’ll fly back tonight and we’ll go into the building tomorrow.”

Tyler Allgeier, running back

On the season: “We went through a lot of adversity, a lot of turnovers here and there. Other teams made plays on defense, on offense. It’s the National Football League. We’re all surrounded by great players and great schemes. But the thing, with us, we came through a lot of adversity. That’s what makes this team really special.”