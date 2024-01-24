The Bow Tie Chronicles: Raheem Morris gets endorsement from Les Snead

In the 449th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ ongoing search to replace head coach Arthur Smith.

Former Falcons executives Les Snead and Thomas Dimitroff stop by to help out. Snead gives a glowing recommendation of Raheem Morris, while Dimitroff recently discussed on the Up and Adams (FanDuel TV / Kay Adams) show how Bill Belichick, Arthur Blank, Rich McKay and Terry Fontenot could all work together in a front-office arrangement.