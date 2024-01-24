Atlanta Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Raheem Morris gets endorsement from Les Snead

In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach Raheem Morris is shown before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

In the 449th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ ongoing search to replace head coach Arthur Smith.

Former Falcons executives Les Snead and Thomas Dimitroff stop by to help out. Snead gives a glowing recommendation of Raheem Morris, while Dimitroff recently discussed on the Up and Adams (FanDuel TV / Kay Adams) show how Bill Belichick, Arthur Blank, Rich McKay and Terry Fontenot could all work together in a front-office arrangement.

