The Bow Tie Chronicles: Patterson’s record return ignites Falcons

In the 370th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ 27-24 victory over the Bears. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson sparked the Falcons with a record-setting 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Kicker Younghoe Koo gave the Falcons the lead with a 53-yard field goal with1:47 left, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins closed things out with an interception with 1:06 to play. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, Patterson and several players stop by to discuss the victory.