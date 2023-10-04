The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons set to face hot C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans

In the 420th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes columnist Jerome Solomon and beat writer Jonathan Alexander, both of The Houston Chronicle, to the show to help preview the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The surprising Texans are off to a 2-2 start and are set to play the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.