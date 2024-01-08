The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons get chased out of Stadium by Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- In the 446 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal Constitution discusses how the Falcons, with their playoffs hopes on the line, were beatdown 48-17 by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Falcons needed a win and a Bucs loss to the Panthers to win the NFC South. Derek Carr tossed four touchdown passes as the Saints outscored the Falcons 31-0 in the second half. They finished 7-10 for the third season in a row under coach Arthur Smith.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

