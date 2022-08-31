The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ 2022 roster to remain fluid

In the 348th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the Falcons’ initial 53-man roster, which will remain fluid as the team is strapped with an NFL-record amount ($64.4 million) of dead salary-cap space. Cornerback Dee Alford, a former CFL star from Spalding High and Griffin, made the team. Also, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, a former lacrosse star, made the team along with defensive lineman Timothy Horne as undrafted college free agents.
