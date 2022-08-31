BreakingNews
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ 2022 roster to remain fluid

Defensive back Dee Alford (left) made the Falcons' 53-man roster Tuesday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the 348th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the Falcons’ initial 53-man roster, which will remain fluid as the team is strapped with an NFL-record amount ($64.4 million) of dead salary-cap space. Cornerback Dee Alford, a former CFL star from Spalding High and Griffin, made the team. Also, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, a former lacrosse star, made the team along with defensive lineman Timothy Horne as undrafted college free agents.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

