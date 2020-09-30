X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Can the Falcons shock the Packers on MNF?

September 17, 2017 Atlanta: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greet each other after the Falcons beat the Packers 34-23 in a NFL football game on Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons | 20 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 215th episode of the Atlanta Falcons-focused podcast “The Bow Tie Chronicles,” host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Falcons' upcoming game against superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers with the help of legendary sportswriter Bob McGinn. Also, we have audio from Falcons assistant coaches, Joe Whitt, Chris Morgan and Jeff Ulbrich, as the Falcons will try to earn their first victory of the season.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

