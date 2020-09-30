The Bow Tie Chronicles: Can the Falcons shock the Packers on MNF?

In the 215th episode of the Atlanta Falcons-focused podcast “The Bow Tie Chronicles,” host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Falcons' upcoming game against superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers with the help of legendary sportswriter Bob McGinn. Also, we have audio from Falcons assistant coaches, Joe Whitt, Chris Morgan and Jeff Ulbrich, as the Falcons will try to earn their first victory of the season.