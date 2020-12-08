Falcons’ A.J. Terrell turning in fine rookie campaign

Terrell was the 16th player taken overall and the third of six cornerbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 draft. Detroit drafted Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah third overall. Jacksonville selected C.J. Henderson with the ninth pick.

Ohio State’s Damon Arnette went 19th to Las Vegas, Auburn’s Noah Igbinoghene 30th to Miami and TCU’s Jeff Gladney 31st to Minnesota.

Only Gladney (713) has played more defensive snaps than Terrell (644), and that’s because Terrell missed two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Arnette has the lowest passer rating allowed, at 101.6, followed by Henderson (110.2) and Terrell (116.5).

That trio is followed by Okudah (118), Gladney (121.2) and Igbinoghene (141.5).

“The development of A.J. has been critical throughout the season,” Morris said. “You’re talking about a rookie who started from the beginning and has gone to the point where he’s not even a rookie anymore.”

Terrell, without the benefit of an offseason program, has adjusted to the speed of the NFL game.

“Teams and quarterbacks are more likely to catch that mistake,” Terrell said. “In college they will miss it. The game is faster.”

Terrell, Henderson and Okudah have their first interceptions. Terrell almost had his second against the Saints.

“Definitely, we all wish we had plays back,” Terrell said. “I’ve got to make the play next time.”

With four games left, Terrell is set to match up with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans or Antonio Brown and perhaps Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill.

“I’m looking forward to each and every opponent that I face, whether I’m matching or not,” Terrell said. “Just going in and just being confident, making plays when they are there. All of them are worthy, but all I can worry about is to control what I can control.”

Terrell wants to close the season strong.

“We just have to continue to finish teams off,” Terrell said. “Just grow as a team, as a whole.”

Terrell often is seen in practice and during games chatting with Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

“He’s just telling me things receivers do, just getting me ready and prepared for matchups,” Terrell said. “What to expect from this guy and little tips. That’s all he’s doing, just giving me tips.”

Of the six rookie first-round cornerbacks, Terrell ranks fourth in completion percentage allowed. Players have caught 43 of 61 targets (70.5%) for 595 yards and four touchdowns.

Igbinoghene (58.3%), Henderson (64.7%) and Gladney (69.3%) have lower completion percentages allowed. Arnett (75%) and Okudah (77.4%) are behind Terrell.

“I’m really fired up about where he’s going,” Morris said. “I’m really fired up at his demeanor and how he approaches every single game.”

Falcons defensive backs coach Joe Whitt also has been impressed with Terrell progress.

“He’s going to be really, really good player in this league,” Whitt said. “He has the length. He’s smart. He’s tough. He can get in and out of breaks with guys. I’ve been pleased with how he plays.”

The Falcons will not hesitate to put Terrell on the opposition’s No. 1 receiver.

“We’ve put him in some of the tough situations, tough matches,” Whitt said. “I’ve just been really pleased with how he’s playing, especially as a rookie. Rookies don’t usually play well early.”

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Jan. 3

