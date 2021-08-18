Falcons rookies Grant, Ogundeji are making improvements

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. – Rookie safety Richie Grant and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji both made strides in the exhibition opener against the Titans on Friday night, according to Falcons coach Arthur Smith.
“There were a couple of moments there where (Ogundeji) and Richie both made a mistake early and were able to fix it and correct,” Smith said. “They saw it again, and they did a nice job the second time they saw it. That’s what you want to see is true growth and improvement. I thought both of those guys did a nice job last week.”
