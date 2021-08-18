ajc logo
Falcons rookies Grant, Ogundeji are making improvements

Falcons safeties Richie Grant (left) and Duron Harmon (right) get in some extra work after the second day of training camp practice Friday, July 30, 2021, at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons safeties Richie Grant (left) and Duron Harmon (right) get in some extra work after the second day of training camp practice Friday, July 30, 2021, at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. – Rookie safety Richie Grant and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji both made strides in the exhibition opener against the Titans on Friday night, according to Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

“There were a couple of moments there where (Ogundeji) and Richie both made a mistake early and were able to fix it and correct,” Smith said. “They saw it again, and they did a nice job the second time they saw it. That’s what you want to see is true growth and improvement. I thought both of those guys did a nice job last week.”

