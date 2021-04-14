Robinson, Goodwin shine at HBCU combine

Twenty-six of the players were scheduled to take part in the NFL-organized combine solely for HBCU players in North Miami in March in 2020. It was called because of the pandemic.

Southern wide receiver Hunter Register (who previously played at Minnesota) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and 4.51 seconds. He measured 6-3 and weighed 217 pounds. Here’s his YouTube highlight tape.

Southern offensive lineman Jeremiah Abby, a former Carver-Atlanta standout, participated in the event.

Also, Savannah State offensive lineman Michael Johnson was 6-5, 323 and had a 82-1/2 wingspan and a 7-feet, 10-inch broad jump.

Benedict defensive back Robert Cummings, of Macon, also participated.

Johnson and Frank Ball from Virginia State were awarded the Ernest “Pappy” Ross award for their community-service work. The award was named for HBCU combine financier Ulice Payne’s uncle, a former Morris Brown football player who became a successful businessman and earned a doctorate from Georgia.

The combine was managed by Phil Blackwell, regional director for NFL regional combines, and Charles “Yogi” Jones, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Bethune-Cookman.

Other HBCU Combine staff members included: John Aaron and Eric Lougas of NFL Regional Combines and David Turner, former director of player personnel for the Edmonton Football Team of the Canadian Football League and former BLESTO scout for the Carolina Panthers.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top 10 picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 4.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

6. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

8. Carolina Panthers: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)

9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain (CB, Alabama)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now