Ravens’ Harbaugh on Falcons: ‘We understand what a well-coached defense they are’

We didn’t see QB Lamar Jackson today. Are you still behind the barricade, or did he come out and do any practice? “Yes, I’m not commenting on any of that stuff right now this time of year. We’re just going to try to get ready for the game, and the guys will be on the injury report. You’ll see when the injury report comes out what the statuses are.”

It was a stated goal last year about getting the running backs more involved in the passing game before Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins were lost to injury. With both of them back now, is that a goal down the stretch? “We’ll see how it plays out. They’re involved in the routes, where the ball goes, kind of where it goes in terms of what the quarterback gets, what he sees (and) what the defense plays. Those guys are certainly involved. The backs have been involved in the structure of the passing game all season. So, that’s not going to change, and I’d love to see those guys get the ball. Screens are something that we’ve had some success with this year at times. That’s always a possibility, too.”

There are officially 10 ways you can clinch a playoff spot this weekend, including some ties and losses. Have you gotten up to speed on what these are? “I did. I got the list; I think 10 is about right when I think of the list. So, like we said yesterday, the only one thing that we know is that we need to win. That’s what we need to be responsible for doing, and that means we have to go out and play our best football. We have a very good team coming in, a very determined team coming in who also is fighting for a playoff spot. It’s going to be tough conditions; it’s going to be a tough opponent and we have to go play our best football. That’s what we need to think about on Saturday.”

You mentioned yesterday possibly needing to think about tie versus win if the game gets to overtime. At what point does that become a factor? “I think that becomes a factor if we get towards the end of the game, or overtime like that. I’ll know already. I have a pretty good idea already right now based on the scenario. We’re going to be trying to win the game.”

You mentioned the conditions; it’s rare that we get a day as cold as it’s projected to be here. Are you doing anything extra this week at practice to get ready for that? “We could lock everybody in the freezer or something like that for 10 minutes? Just practice outside.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD