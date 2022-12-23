ajc logo
QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Ravens’ defense

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Ravens, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore:

On the Ravens defense: “They’re big up front, big and long up front. They rotate in the linebackers pretty well, and then their (defensive backs) are long and lengthy. They like to stick on guys. We just really have to go out there and play our game. Just play smash-mouth football.”

On newly minted Pro Bowler Roquan Smith: “He is a long, lanky player. Likes to fill the gaps. Shoot through the A-gaps. I know our guys up front are going to have a good time with him. When our backs get matched up on him, I like our backs over anyone. I’m excited to get out there and play. It’s (my) second game, so the second time get to see live action.”

On getting the passing game going: “That’s just being comfortable and trusting what you see. The shots and everything are going to come when they are there. ... Trusting that those guys are going to give you enough time to let the play develop and that those guys on the back end are going to win their routes, win their matchups and go to work.”

