QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Ravens’ defense

On the Ravens defense: “They’re big up front, big and long up front. They rotate in the linebackers pretty well, and then their (defensive backs) are long and lengthy. They like to stick on guys. We just really have to go out there and play our game. Just play smash-mouth football.”

On newly minted Pro Bowler Roquan Smith: “He is a long, lanky player. Likes to fill the gaps. Shoot through the A-gaps. I know our guys up front are going to have a good time with him. When our backs get matched up on him, I like our backs over anyone. I’m excited to get out there and play. It’s (my) second game, so the second time get to see live action.”