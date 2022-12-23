QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Ravens’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Ravens, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore:
On the Ravens defense: “They’re big up front, big and long up front. They rotate in the linebackers pretty well, and then their (defensive backs) are long and lengthy. They like to stick on guys. We just really have to go out there and play our game. Just play smash-mouth football.”
On newly minted Pro Bowler Roquan Smith: “He is a long, lanky player. Likes to fill the gaps. Shoot through the A-gaps. I know our guys up front are going to have a good time with him. When our backs get matched up on him, I like our backs over anyone. I’m excited to get out there and play. It’s (my) second game, so the second time get to see live action.”
On getting the passing game going: “That’s just being comfortable and trusting what you see. The shots and everything are going to come when they are there. ... Trusting that those guys are going to give you enough time to let the play develop and that those guys on the back end are going to win their routes, win their matchups and go to work.”
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
