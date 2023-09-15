QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Packers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Packers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

On Packers QB Jordan Love backing up Aaron Rodgers for three years: “No, I mean I can’t understand what it’s like to sit for three years and grab a couple of snaps. No, I can’t speak on my personal experience of that, I can speak on sitting for about 14 games, and before that played a lot of snaps. … I know Jordan’s done a great job of grabbing control of the locker room and leading those guys up there.”

On the Packers’ secondary: “Obviously, Jaire (Alexander) is the No. 1 guy you look at in the (defensive back meeting) room. He’s a physical player, likes to play press, when he plays off, he’s a little bit tighter in that off alignment.”

On the Packers’ defensive front: “Then, you’ve got guys up front like Preston Smith (Stephenson High), (Rashan) Gary, big upfront, then guys like (De’Vondre) Campbell and (Quay) Walker (Crisp County HS, Georgia Bulldogs), big in the linebacker room. See-ball, hit-ball, they got a good defensive strong upfront. ... It’s going to be a great competition for not only the guys up front, but myself as well managing the Packers.”

