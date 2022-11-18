On the hot seat vs. Chicago: the Falcons’ unsettled left guard spot

Edoga mostly has played on the right side in the NFL. He has played in 25 games and has made 12 starts.

“Coming into the league I played mostly on the right, but this year I was mostly playing left tackle when I was with the Jets,” Edoga said. “When I came here I was playing left tackle and left guard. It’s cross training. I’ve played both positions. Just be available when they need you.”

Elijah Wilkinson won the troubled left guard spot and was performing well. He missed one game early in the season against Seattle to attend to a personal matter.

Gossett took over against the Seahawks on Sept. 25. Wilkinson returned and continued to perform well until he sustained a knee injury against Carolina on Oct. 30.

Former starting center Matt Hennessy took over against the Chargers on Nov. 6, but he also sustained a knee injury and went on injured reserve.

Gossett started in the second outing against the Panthers on Nov. 10.

Also, the Falcons activated Jalen Mayfield, last season’s starting left guard, from injured reserve. He was working mostly with the second team.

