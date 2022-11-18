On the hot seat vs. Chicago: the Falcons’ unsettled left guard spot

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons appear set to start their fourth player at left guard this season in Chuma Edoga, a former third-round pick of the Jets who is from Powder Springs and played at McEachern High and USC.
Edoga or Colby Gossett, whichever draws the start, will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (4-6) host the Bears (3-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I’ve been working at guard and tackle,” Edoga told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I got a couple reps at left guard (Wednesday and Thursday). I’m just cross-training so that I’m ready to play whenever they need me to.”
Edoga, who was claimed off waivers Aug. 31, has been waiting his turn.
“Yeah, just have to be a professional in situations like this,” Edoga said. “Always stay ready. Always stay prepared. Make sure you’re in the playbook. I’m just listening to what they are telling me. Keep my head on straight and keep working.”
Edoga mostly has played on the right side in the NFL. He has played in 25 games and has made 12 starts.
“Coming into the league I played mostly on the right, but this year I was mostly playing left tackle when I was with the Jets,” Edoga said. “When I came here I was playing left tackle and left guard. It’s cross training. I’ve played both positions. Just be available when they need you.”
Elijah Wilkinson won the troubled left guard spot and was performing well. He missed one game early in the season against Seattle to attend to a personal matter.
Gossett took over against the Seahawks on Sept. 25. Wilkinson returned and continued to perform well until he sustained a knee injury against Carolina on Oct. 30.
Former starting center Matt Hennessy took over against the Chargers on Nov. 6, but he also sustained a knee injury and went on injured reserve.
Gossett started in the second outing against the Panthers on Nov. 10.
Also, the Falcons activated Jalen Mayfield, last season’s starting left guard, from injured reserve. He was working mostly with the second team.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com