On the Falcons’ hot seat Sunday: Are Matt Ryan’s 300-yard passing days over?

Ryan pointed to his early offenses that featured running back Michael Turner. The offense shifted in the middle portion of his career when he had Roddy White, Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez.

He knows the Falcons may need more production from the passing attack Sunday against the 49ers, who are led by linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa.

“Fred’s a really good player,” Ryan said. “Athletic. Has really good speed. He’s physical. He’s instinctive. I think that’s one of the things when you watch him play. He has good instincts, both in the run game and in the pass game.”

Bosa has 14 sacks. Ryan has been sacked 26 times. The line is coming off a game in which it didn’t allow a sack for only the second time this season.

“Really good edge-setter for them,” Ryan said of Bosa. “Really good pass rusher. I think he has like 12 sacks or something like that. He’s done a nice job. He’s a really good player. He’s improved a lot since we played against him in the past, and I think he’s developed into a really physical player, really good pass rusher.”

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26