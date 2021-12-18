Hamburger icon
On the Falcons’ hot seat Sunday: Are Matt Ryan’s 300-yard passing days over?

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan looks downfield for a receiver during the first half of Sunday's game against the Panthers. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan looks downfield for a receiver during the first half of Sunday's game against the Panthers. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- While the Falcons have shifted to running the ball more effectively, quarterback Matt Ryan has not thrown for more than 297 yards in the past five games, or since the win over the Saints on Nov. 7.

He passed for 343 yards against the Saints and has passed for 117 (Dallas), 153 (New England), 190 (Jacksonville), 297 (Tampa Bay) and 190 (Carolina) since.

The passing numbers are just fine with Ryan.

“I think one of the beauties of experience is that I’ve done it,” Ryan said. “I’ve done it where you’ve had to throw it 55 times, and at the end of the day, you’ve got to find a way to win. If it’s not working, and that’s the direction we have to go in order to win, I’m comfortable doing that no question about it.

“If it is about running the ball and being physical and making it that kind of game, I’m comfortable in that role, too.”

Ryan pointed to his early offenses that featured running back Michael Turner. The offense shifted in the middle portion of his career when he had Roddy White, Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez.

He knows the Falcons may need more production from the passing attack Sunday against the 49ers, who are led by linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa.

“Fred’s a really good player,” Ryan said. “Athletic. Has really good speed. He’s physical. He’s instinctive. I think that’s one of the things when you watch him play. He has good instincts, both in the run game and in the pass game.”

Bosa has 14 sacks. Ryan has been sacked 26 times. The line is coming off a game in which it didn’t allow a sack for only the second time this season.

“Really good edge-setter for them,” Ryan said of Bosa. “Really good pass rusher. I think he has like 12 sacks or something like that. He’s done a nice job. He’s a really good player. He’s improved a lot since we played against him in the past, and I think he’s developed into a really physical player, really good pass rusher.”

