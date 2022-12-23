ajc logo
X

NFC South: Tampa Bay remains in the driver’s seat in close race

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The NFL playoff picture goes in cycles, and this season is the NFC South’s turn to be the low man at the playoff party.

The Buccaneers (6-8) are in the driver’s seat with a one-game lead over the Falcons, Saints and Panthers (5-9).

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Bucs play the Cardinals, who have been eliminated and are without quarterback Kyler Murray, at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. The Bucs are favored by 6.5 points over the Cardinals, according to betmgm.com.

The rest of the division plays Saturday, with the Panthers hosting the streaking Lions at 1 p.m. The Lions are favored by three points. The Saints travel to play the Browns at 1 p.m. The Browns are three-point favorites.

The Falcons are 7.5-point underdogs to the Ravens.

If Las Vegas is right, the Bucs will open a two-game lead with two games to play.

The race likely will move to next week, which will feature a head-to-head elimination game between the Panthers and the Bucs in Tampa.

The Falcons will host the Cardinals and the Bucs in their final two regular-season games.

The Saints, who hope to upset the Browns to stay in the race, play at the Eagles, who at 13-1 have the NFL’s best record, in Week 17.

So, it’s likely that the NFC South battle will go down to the final weekend of the season.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hot seat vs. Ravens: Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen
1h ago

Credit: Butch Dill

X-factors against the Ravens: Falcons developing a 1-2 punch on offense
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech announces hires for its football strength-and-conditioning staff
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech announces hires for its football strength-and-conditioning staff
20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Quentin Westberg
1h ago
The Latest

QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Ravens’ defense
1h ago
3 key matchups: Falcons at Ravens
1h ago
Hot seat vs. Ravens: Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
3h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top