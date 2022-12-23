NFC South: Tampa Bay remains in the driver’s seat in close race

If Las Vegas is right, the Bucs will open a two-game lead with two games to play.

The race likely will move to next week, which will feature a head-to-head elimination game between the Panthers and the Bucs in Tampa.

The Falcons will host the Cardinals and the Bucs in their final two regular-season games.

The Saints, who hope to upset the Browns to stay in the race, play at the Eagles, who at 13-1 have the NFL’s best record, in Week 17.

So, it’s likely that the NFC South battle will go down to the final weekend of the season.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD