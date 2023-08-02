Kyle Pitts’ fine with increased return-to-play workload

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts’ workload gradually is increasing.

Pitts, who’s coming back from knee surgery, continued to see more action Wednesday on Day 7 of training camp and for the third consecutive padded practice.

“We’ll just do a little bit more every day,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I think he’s on the right path, and we’ll assess. We do that on a daily basis. (I’m) very, very encouraged.”

Pitts was targeted twice by quarterback Desmond Ridder on his six plays during the seven-on-seven drill and caught both passes. He also caught passes from Ridder during the first 11-on-11 session.

“I’m doing well,” Pitts said after practice. “I’m just taking it day by day.”

He’s fine with the team ramping up his workload.

“I feel pretty good,” Pitts said.

He’s doesn’t have a problem with moving around the offense from tight end to sometimes being flexed outside.

“No,” Pitts said. “Just go out there and execute whatever is being called.”

Pitts ran his first route against a defender in one-on-one drills Monday.

The work Wednesday was the most action he has seen in training camp.

Pitts had 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns before sustaining the injury in the team’s 27-24 win against the Bears on Nov. 20.

A Pro Bowl player as a rookie in 2021, Pitts has 96 receptions for 1,382 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games with the Falcons.

