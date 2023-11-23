Kicker Matthew Wright signed to Falcons’ practice squad

With kicker Younghoe Koo missing practice because of a back injury, the Falcons signed former Central Florida kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad Thursday.

If Koo does not recover in time, Wright likely will be activated when the Falcons (4-6) face the Saints (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Wright has played in 23 NFL games with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs.