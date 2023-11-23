Kicker Matthew Wright signed to Falcons’ practice squad

With kicker Younghoe Koo missing practice because of a back injury, the Falcons signed former Central Florida kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad Thursday.
If Koo does not recover in time, Wright likely will be activated when the Falcons (4-6) face the Saints (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Wright has played in 23 NFL games with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs.
The Falcons released wide receiver Damiere Byrd from the practice squad Wednesday to make room for Wright.
Koo has made 21 of 22 field-goal attempts this season, including all three from 50 yards or more. He’s also made three game-winning kicks this season.
Wright last kicked in a game Dec. 4 while with the Steelers, who were playing the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In the Steelers’ 19-16 win, Wright made and extra point and field goals of 46, 46, 48 and 33 yards.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author