Julio Jones does not want to be traded

Jones, one of the top wide receivers in the league, had eight catches for 97 yards in the loss to the Lions. He’s playing with a hamstring injury and has missed two games this season.

Jones has caught 31 of his 39 interceptions for 447 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Matt Ryan, also the subject of the report, was not asked about his trade situation.

The Falcons (1-6) face the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 23-16 in their meeting earlier this month in Atlanta.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

