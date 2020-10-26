Julio Jones does not want to be traded

With the NFL’s trade deadline approaching on Nov. 3, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear he does not want to be traded.
“No,” Jones said Sunday when asked if he’d liked to be traded after the 23-22 loss to the Detroit Lions.
“I play football,” Jones said. “You know what I’m saying. I know who I am. I know what I’ve got going on. I know what I mean to this team and things like that.”
Falcons president Rich McKay has said that he would not trade any veterans for draft picks to aid the rebuilding. NFL Network reported that Jones and Ryan would not be traded.
“I didn’t see it, nor do I watch the media or anything like that,” Jones said. “This is really my first time hearing about this. What’s the source? Is it a credible source? Then you deal with it and take whatever you need to take moving forward from that. You can’t go off of he-say/she-say information.”
Jones, one of the top wide receivers in the league, had eight catches for 97 yards in the loss to the Lions. He’s playing with a hamstring injury and has missed two games this season.
Jones has caught 31 of his 39 interceptions for 447 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Matt Ryan, also the subject of the report, was not asked about his trade situation.
The Falcons (1-6) face the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 23-16 in their meeting earlier this month in Atlanta.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
