McKay, Blank on trading veterans

On whether the team will trade veterans for draft picks given the salary cap situation:

McKay: “No. Last year we made one trade, right? It was a trade we thought was in the best interest of the player. It was definitely in our best interest, we thought, and we executed that trade. If somebody came to us with a trade for a player, it made sense to us, it was in that player’s interest, our best interest, we could do it, would we consider it? Maybe. That is something we would look at, but this will not be a situation where we’re going to predetermine the roster for the next head coach and general manager. We’re going to let them come in, let them evaluate this roster, let them see the moves they want to make. The salary cap is something that people talk about and they should because it is definitely a constraint. For us, we have a lot of really good football players paid at a very high level that impact our salary cap. That said, I’ve always believed that salary cap is something that you can maneuver around, you can work within, and you can operate within. I’m not intimidated by it. There’s no question that given our roster and given some of the players we have on it, that we will be tight to the salary cap, but we will be able to maneuver within the salary cap. Same thing we did this year when we signed Todd Gurley, and we made the moves we made. We did it even though, the salary cap, we were tight going in.”