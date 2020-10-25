5 things learned from Falcons’ 23-22 loss to Lions

But there was the matter of the Lions getting the ball with 1:04 left to play.

The defense, which couldn’t mount any pass rush, couldn’t hold Stafford.

“He made some big, splash plays today," Morris said of defensive end Dante Fowler. "We needed one more from somebody and we didn’t get it.”

The Lions improved to 3-3 on the season, while the Falcons dropped to 1-6.

Here are the five things we learned from the loss:

1. Long drives: The Falcons put together two touchdown drives that went for nearly 6 minutes in the first half. They had another that stretched over the third and fourth quarters, but it did not yield any points after a failed fourth-and-4 attempt at Detroit’s 13-yard line.

Ryan led the Falcons on a 13-play, 89-yard touchdown drive that took 5:48 off the clock in the first and second quarters. Todd Gurley scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Fullback Keith Smith had a nice lead block on the play.

After the defense stopped the Lions on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the offense got the ball back. Dante Fowler had a big hit on Detroit running back Adrian Peterson to foil the scoring attempt.

The Falcons converted on three third-down situations as they drove methodically down the field. Ryan was 7 of 9 for 88 yards during the 14-play, 98-yard drive.

Ryan tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley to put the Falcons up 14-7 with 29 seconds left before the half.

The Lions zipped down the field to get in field goal range and Matt Prater hit a 50-yarder as time expired in the first half with the Falcons up 14-10.

The Lions added a 51-yard field goal by Prater on their first possession of the second half to make it 14-13.

The Falcons stalled and were forced to punt with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

The defense forced a punt and the offense went on another long drive. However, the 13-play drive stalled when a pass intended for Ito Smith was tipped by Detroit’s defense.

2. Defenseless Stafford: In a bizarre call, Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell hit Stafford after he left the pocket. He was called for unnecessary roughness and want looked like a routine hard tackle.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift scored on a 3-yard touchdown run on the next play to put the Lions up 7-0.

Terrell appeared to leave his feet, but was not called for launching. Stafford had left the pocket and therefore had turned into a running player.

3. Pass rush lacking. It was the first game back for defensive end Takk McKinley, but he was a nonfactor.

McKinley had played just five snaps over the past four games after suffering a groin injury against Dallas in Game 2.

When the Falcons needed pressure, they blitzed.

Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones had key sacks in the third quarter for the Falcons.

Stafford often had time to scan the field and pick out his receivers.

4. Battle of the Georgia RBs. Atlanta’s Gurley and Detroit’s Swift, who both played at Georgia, had key roles in the game as each had a rushing touchdown.

Gurley rushed 23 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Swift rushed nine times for 27 yards and a touchdown. He caught four passes for 21 yards.

5. Injury report: Falcons center Alex Mack left the game on the team’s first possession. Rookie Matt Hennessy took over for Mack, who returned on the next possession and finished out the game.

Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage got tangled up with Detroit linebacker Reggie Ragland in the first quarter. His left knee got caught underneath him on the play and it looked pretty gruesome on the replay.

Gage was able to walk off the field and returned to the game after halftime.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was seen several times on the sideline getting his left hamstring stretched out by the trainers.

