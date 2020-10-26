X

Matt Ryan does not wish to be traded

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan believes the team is ready to move on after another fourth quarter collapse.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan does not want to be traded.

With the team off to a 1-6 start for the second consecutive season and looking at a major overhaul after the firing of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, some believe the Falcons would be better served by trading their veteran assets to amass draft picks. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.

However, president and CEO Rich McKay said on Oct. 12 that the team did not plan to trade veterans — including Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones — to get picks. There was an NFL Network report noted that team didn’t plan to trade Ryan or Jones.

“Nah,” Ryan said Monday, when asked if he wanted to be traded. “I don’t worry about that stuff. I don’t think about it. My job is to get dialed in for Thursday night.”

The Falcons (1-6) are set to play the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Jones, like Ryan, made it clear Sunday that he’d like to stay in Atlanta.

Ryan is in his 13th season with the Falcons. He holds all of the franchise’s main passing records and led the team to only its second Super Bowl appearance. He’s also the only player in franchise history to win the league’s most valuable player award.

“So, I’ve said it all along, I love Atlanta and I want to be here,” Ryan said. “I want to be a part of this organization. I don’t worry about noise outside of our building. I try to focus on week to week, getting myself ready to go. I’ve said it, I want to be here and hopefully that will be the case.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.