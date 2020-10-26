Matt Ryan does not wish to be traded

Jones, like Ryan, made it clear Sunday that he’d like to stay in Atlanta.

Ryan is in his 13th season with the Falcons. He holds all of the franchise’s main passing records and led the team to only its second Super Bowl appearance. He’s also the only player in franchise history to win the league’s most valuable player award.

“So, I’ve said it all along, I love Atlanta and I want to be here,” Ryan said. “I want to be a part of this organization. I don’t worry about noise outside of our building. I try to focus on week to week, getting myself ready to go. I’ve said it, I want to be here and hopefully that will be the case.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

