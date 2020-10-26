Matt Ryan does not wish to be traded

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan does not want to be traded.
With the team off to a 1-6 start for the second consecutive season and looking at a major overhaul after the firing of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, some believe the Falcons would be better served by trading their veteran assets to amass draft picks. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.
However, president and CEO Rich McKay said on Oct. 12 that the team did not plan to trade veterans — including Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones — to get picks. There was an NFL Network report noted that team didn’t plan to trade Ryan or Jones.
“Nah,” Ryan said Monday, when asked if he wanted to be traded. “I don’t worry about that stuff. I don’t think about it. My job is to get dialed in for Thursday night.”
The Falcons (1-6) are set to play the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Jones, like Ryan, made it clear Sunday that he’d like to stay in Atlanta.
Ryan is in his 13th season with the Falcons. He holds all of the franchise’s main passing records and led the team to only its second Super Bowl appearance. He’s also the only player in franchise history to win the league’s most valuable player award.
“So, I’ve said it all along, I love Atlanta and I want to be here,” Ryan said. “I want to be a part of this organization. I don’t worry about noise outside of our building. I try to focus on week to week, getting myself ready to go. I’ve said it, I want to be here and hopefully that will be the case.”
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
