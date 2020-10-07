Falcons’ Julio Jones, Jaylinn Hawkins do not practice

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who aggravated his hamstring injury in the 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, did not practice Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Jones, who was not seen during the open media portion of practice, missed the Chicago game and did not return for the second half against the Packers.
In addition to Jones, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) did not practice.
Strong safety Keanu Neal (hamstring), free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and defensive Takk McKinley (groin) returned to practice and were limited. All three did not play against Green Bay and McKinley also missed the Bears' game.
Here’s the official report:
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Full Participation
- #7 K Younghoe Koo (right groin)
- #87 TE Jaeden Graham (shoulder)
Limited Participation
- #18 WR Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee)
- #22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)
- #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
- #54 LB Foye Oluokun (oblique)
- #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
- #97 DT Grady Jarrett (hip)
- #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)
Did Not Participate
- #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- #32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)
Falcons’ next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
