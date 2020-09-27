Inactives: Bears at Falcons -- JULIO JONES IS OUT

Jones, linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) are all inactive along with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.

Rookie Marlon Davidson, a second round pick from Auburn is set to make his debut. He was inactive for the first two games with a knee injury. Also, defensive end Charles Harris is set to make his debut. He has recovered from his ankle injury