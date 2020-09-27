Inactives: Bears at Falcons -- JULIO JONES IS OUT

In addition to losing cornerback A.J. Terrell to the reserve/COVID-19 on Saturday, the Falcons will be without wide receiver Julio Jones when they face the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Wide receiver Julio Jones did not come out to warmup on the field.
Defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle) was not designated inactive.
Jones, linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) are all inactive along with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.
Rookie Marlon Davidson, a second round pick from Auburn is set to make his debut. He was inactive for the first two games with a knee injury. Also, defensive end Charles Harris is set to make his debut. He has recovered from his ankle injury
Cornerback Kendall Sheffield and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) were declared out on Friday.
The Bears inactives are defensive back Duke Shelley, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright, defensive lineman Daniel McCullers, wide receiver Ridley Ridley and linebacker Trevis Gipson. .
Matt Gono will make his first NFL start at right tackle for McGary. Rookie Mykal Walker will make his first NFL start at linebacker for Oluokun.
