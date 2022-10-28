ajc logo
X

Injured CB A.J. Terrell to miss Falcons-Panthers

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell, who hasn’t practiced this week after suffering a hamstring injury against the Bengals, has been declared out of the Falcons’ home game Sunday against Carolina.

Terrell exited the 35-17 loss to Cincinnati after only eight plays. The Carolina game will be the first Terrell has missed since the 17-14 win over the Giants in week 3 of the 2021 season.

Running back Caleb Huntley (illness) was added to the team’s official injury report after missing practice Thursday. He was back at practice on Friday.

Cornerback Dee Alford, who also has a hamstring injury, practiced on a limited basis.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) did not practice and previously was declared out of the coming game.

The Falcons (3-4) are set to host the Panthers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With support of Georgia Tech Foundation, J Batt launches fundraiser6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why Josef Martinez is no longer in Atlanta United’s plans
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
23h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 11 high school football scoreboard
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore

No Cordarrelle Patterson, no chaos: Falcons attack by group effort
29m ago
Q&A with running backs coach Michael Pitre
4h ago
Stat corner: A look at Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker
5h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
22h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top