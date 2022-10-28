Injured CB A.J. Terrell to miss Falcons-Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell, who hasn’t practiced this week after suffering a hamstring injury against the Bengals, has been declared out of the Falcons’ home game Sunday against Carolina.
Terrell exited the 35-17 loss to Cincinnati after only eight plays. The Carolina game will be the first Terrell has missed since the 17-14 win over the Giants in week 3 of the 2021 season.
Running back Caleb Huntley (illness) was added to the team’s official injury report after missing practice Thursday. He was back at practice on Friday.
Cornerback Dee Alford, who also has a hamstring injury, practiced on a limited basis.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) did not practice and previously was declared out of the coming game.
The Falcons (3-4) are set to host the Panthers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
