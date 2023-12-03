Inactives: Falcons at Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Falcons promoted tight end Parker Hesse and linebacker Milo Eifler from the practice squad to the Falcons’ game-day roster Saturday.

It will be Hesse’s second consecutive promotion. Eifler is needed as a starting linebacker because Nate Landman (thigh) missed practice time last week.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) and Jets running back Breece Hall, their leading rushing, were ruled inactive for Sunday’s game at the Jets, which is set for 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.