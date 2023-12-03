Inactives: Falcons at Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Falcons promoted tight end Parker Hesse and linebacker Milo Eifler from the practice squad to the Falcons’ game-day roster Saturday.
It will be Hesse’s second consecutive promotion. Eifler is needed as a starting linebacker because Nate Landman (thigh) missed practice time last week.
Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) and Jets running back Breece Hall, their leading rushing, were ruled inactive for Sunday’s game at the Jets, which is set for 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.
Hollins will miss his third straight game. Hughes was injured last Sunday against the Saints, but was full at practice for most of last week.
Landman missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, will play. He’s the third-leading tackler on the team with 73.
Hesse was also promoted for Game 1 against the Panthers.
The Falcons inactives are: Logan Woodside (emergency third QB); Hollins, Hughes, offensive guard Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive tackle Travis Bell, tight end John FitzPatrick and defensive Joe Gaziano.
The Jets inactives include running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Randall Cobb, linebacker Zaire Barnes, offensive lineman Austin Deculus, defensive end Carl Lawson, tackle Billy Turner and Zach Wilson will serve as the third quarterback.
Check back 90 minutes before kickoff for full list.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author