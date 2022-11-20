ajc logo
Inactives: Bears at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Wide receiver Frank Darby and backup center Ryan Neuzil were promoted from the practice squad Saturday by the Falcons and are set to play against the Bears on Sunday.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Erik Harris are set to return to action. Terrell missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Harris missed one game with a right foot injury.

Linebacker Nate Landman, cornerback Rashad Fenton, safety Jovante Moffatt, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, tight end Feleipe Franks and tight Anthony Firkser have been declared inactive by the Falcons.

The Bears’ inactives: wide receiver N’Keal Harry, defensive back Lamar Jackson, cornerback Justin Layne, defensive back Dane Cruikshank, offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

