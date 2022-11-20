Inactives: Bears at Falcons

Cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Erik Harris are set to return to action. Terrell missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Harris missed one game with a right foot injury.

Linebacker Nate Landman, cornerback Rashad Fenton, safety Jovante Moffatt, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, tight end Feleipe Franks and tight Anthony Firkser have been declared inactive by the Falcons.