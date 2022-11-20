Inactives: Bears at Falcons

Wide receiver Frank Darby and backup center Ryan Neuzil were promoted from the practice squad Saturday by the Falcons and are set to play against the Bears on Sunday.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Erik Harris are set to return to action. Terrell missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Harris missed one game with a right foot injury.
Linebacker Nate Landman, cornerback Rashad Fenton, safety Jovante Moffatt, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, tight end Feleipe Franks and tight Anthony Firkser have been declared inactive by the Falcons.
The Bears’ inactives: wide receiver N’Keal Harry, defensive back Lamar Jackson, cornerback Justin Layne, defensive back Dane Cruikshank, offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
