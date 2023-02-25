X
How to watch, stream the 2023 NFL Combine

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here’s some information about when and where to watch and stream the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

There will be 41 players with Georgia connections participating in the event.

When: Tuesday through Sunday, March 5

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

Streaming: Fans can watch the 2023 NFL Combine live on NFL.com/watch, the NFL-plus and NFL Digital Media.

TV: NFL Network

Livestream: @NFLNetwork

Schedule of events:

· 10 a.m., Tuesday: Combine Press Conferences -- Falcons Terry Fontenot at 10 a.m.

· 1 p.m. Wednesday: Combine Press Conferences

· 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers on-field workouts

· 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, March 3: Defensive backs and special teams on-field workouts

· 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on-field workouts

· 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, March 5: Offensive linemen and running backs on-field workouts

Prospect Interviews Each day of the combine, Kimmi Chex will interview prospects following their on-field workouts, which will air across multiple NFL Media platforms

Combine Tracker – Each day of the combine, track the highest performers of the day with the Combine Tracker available on NFL.com, sorted by event and position

· Written Content on AJC.com – Throughout the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, D. Orlando Ledbetter and Gabriel Burns will cover everything happening in Indianapolis including head coach/GM press conferences, prospect press conferences, key measurements and notable on-field performances.

