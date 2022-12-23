ajc logo
Hot seat vs. Ravens: Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen made his second career start against the Saints on Sunday.

A key to the Baltimore game will be whether the Falcons can slow the Ravens’ rushing attack, so Andersen, with linebackers Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker, will be on the hot seat for this game at 1 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

“We like what Troy has been doing,” Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush said. “He’s been trending for a long time. He’s played in lots of games for us. He’s made plays for us.”

Bush, Falcons coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees noted that Andersen was part of the package they preferred to use against the Saints and running back Alvin Kamara and gadget player Taysom Hill.

“This was an opportunity for him to be the first guy out of the tunnel, I guess you could call it a starter,” Bush said. “We have packages. At any moment all three of those kids are out there at the same time.”

Andersen, a second-round pick out of Montana State, finished with seven tackles.

“It was a chance for him to go out with the first unit and run the first couple of plays,” Bush said. “We’re happy. The kid is doing a tremendous job.”

Andersen, who quietly goes about his business, has the respect of the veterans.

“I think Troy is going to be a great player,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “I think time will tell how good he is going to be. I’m excited to see him continue to grow.”

