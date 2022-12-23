Hot seat vs. Ravens: Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen made his second career start against the Saints on Sunday.
A key to the Baltimore game will be whether the Falcons can slow the Ravens’ rushing attack, so Andersen, with linebackers Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker, will be on the hot seat for this game at 1 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
“We like what Troy has been doing,” Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush said. “He’s been trending for a long time. He’s played in lots of games for us. He’s made plays for us.”
Bush, Falcons coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees noted that Andersen was part of the package they preferred to use against the Saints and running back Alvin Kamara and gadget player Taysom Hill.
“This was an opportunity for him to be the first guy out of the tunnel, I guess you could call it a starter,” Bush said. “We have packages. At any moment all three of those kids are out there at the same time.”
Andersen, a second-round pick out of Montana State, finished with seven tackles.
“It was a chance for him to go out with the first unit and run the first couple of plays,” Bush said. “We’re happy. The kid is doing a tremendous job.”
Andersen, who quietly goes about his business, has the respect of the veterans.
“I think Troy is going to be a great player,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “I think time will tell how good he is going to be. I’m excited to see him continue to grow.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com