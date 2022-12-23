Hot seat vs. Ravens: Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen

Andersen, a second-round pick out of Montana State, finished with seven tackles.

“It was a chance for him to go out with the first unit and run the first couple of plays,” Bush said. “We’re happy. The kid is doing a tremendous job.”

Andersen, who quietly goes about his business, has the respect of the veterans.

“I think Troy is going to be a great player,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “I think time will tell how good he is going to be. I’m excited to see him continue to grow.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

