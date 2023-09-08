Hot seat: How fast can Falcons defense come together vs. Panthers?

BreakingNews
FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are set to use seven new starters on their revamped defense.

Only cornerback A.J. Terrell, linebacker Troy Andersen, safety Richie Grant and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett started the 2022 regular-season finale and are set to open the season against the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The defense also is under the direction of new coordinator Ryan Nielsen, and his unit will be on the hot seat Sunday.

“Everything is coming together smooth,” Terrell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are just getting down the foundation and the chemistry and everything. Making sure everybody is on the same page and ready to go.”

The big addition is safety Jessie Bates III, who signed a four-year, $64.02 million deal in free agency. Also, defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, cornerback Jeff Okudah, cornerback Tre Flowers and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss signed in free agency.

The other new starter is outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie.

“It’s a new team we are coming in with,” Terrell said. “A lot of new faces. We are just going through practice and making sure that everybody is on the same page. We are getting ready to go.”

The Falcons are not sure what to expect from the Panthers, who have a new coaching staff.

“Week 1 of every season is just trying to do the right thing because we don’t have too much film to base it off of,” Terrell said. “We are just trying to find that edge that everybody has to find as well. It’s not just us trying to find that wave, but just watching film and making sure that we get everything down so that we can play fast.”

