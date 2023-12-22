Here’s how Falcons can still make the playoffs

However, should the Buccaneers lose to the Jaguars on Sunday and the Saints next week, the Falcons would need only to beat either the Colts this week OR the Bears next week AND the Saints on the final weekend of the season for their chance to win NFC South at 8-9 to be 99%.

Falcons fans just might have to root for the Saints in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve. That could make for a better celebration of the new year.

For the rest of the NFC playoff picture going into this week, here’s where things stand.

CLINCHED

49ers – NFC West division title

Cowboys – playoff berth

Eagles – playoff berth

SCENARIOS

*The Lions will clinch the NFC North with a win at the Vikings on Sunday. They will clinch a playoff berth with a Seahawks loss or tie at the Titans on Sunday.

*The 49ers can clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the first-round bye and home-field advantage with a win against the Ravens AND an Eagles loss vs. the Giants AND a Cowboys loss at the Dolphins AND a Lions loss at the Vikings.