Gashed by the Bears, Falcons run defense on the hot seat vs. Saints

The Saints will try to set up their passing attack by running early.

“They are definitely going to try to run the ball as much as they can coming off the beginning of the game,” outside linebacker Bud Dupree said. “We have to go in and stand (tall) for ourselves. Play man-on-man football, come out and stop the run.”

In his team’s big win Sunday over the Bucs, Saints running back Jamaal Williams had 19 rushes for 58 yards and Alvin Kamara had 10 for 45 yards before sustaining an ankle injury. The Saints average 99.3 yards rushing per game, which is 21st in the NFL.

The previous high allowed by the Falcons was 154 yards to the Panthers in the season opener Sept. 10. The Falcons didn’t allow a rushing touchdown by a running back until the Dec. 12 game versus the Colts in Game 15.

“We just have to get back to who we are, doing what we do,” linebacker Kaden Elliss said. “Communicating well and being on the same page. When we are all on the same page, we are a hard defense to score on. Just have to make sure that’s always the case.”

The Bears, playing in the snow, broke a 35-yard run in the third quarter and a 38-yard run in the fourth quarter to skew the numbers. The Falcons will get to face the Saints indoors.

“It will be nice to have a roof over our head,” Elliss said. “I was pretty excited when I saw it snowing. There are pros and cons to both.”

Safety Jessie Bates III leads the Falcons with 128 tackles, followed by Elliss with 119 and linebacker Nate Landman with 100.

“Got to make sure that we are (gap sound) because they have some really talented running backs over in New Orleans,” Elliss said. “We have to get ready for them. Well make sure it’s sound.”

