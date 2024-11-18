Five things we learned from Falcons loss to Broncos

The Falcons, 6-5 and in first place in the NFC South, have six games remaining.

“Really, watch the tape as we are playing ourselves this week,” Landman said. “Use this week to get healthy and come back stronger for the next game.”

The Falcons will host the Chargers (7-3) on Dec. 1, play at Minnesota (8-2) on Dec. 8, at Las Vegas (2-8) on Dec. 16, host the Giants (2-8) on Dec. 22, play at Washington (7-4) on Dec. 29 and host the Panthers (3-7) on Jan. 5.

“We’ll be able to get back in, have some nice energy,” Morris said on Monday. “Some energy to finish these last six. The games are coming up. Everything is still right in front of us. I think that’s the most important thing for everybody to know.”

Here are five things we learned from the loss to Denver:

1. Can the defense rebound? Down three starters and a key rotational player, the defense was shredded by the Broncos with an assortment of screen passes.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), nickel back Dee Alford (hamstring) and outside linebacker James Smith-Williams were unavailable along with backup defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham. Also, cornerback Kevin King, who was replacing Alford was lost early in the game to a concussion.

“We won’t make excuses about who was not out there,” Morris said.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, one of the team captains, took the loss hard.

“We have to get better and respond,” Jarrett said. “We have to get back to work and control (what we can control).”

The Falcons were hit with an assortment of screen passes by the Broncos.

“They had a great plan for us,” Landman said. “At the end of the day we just didn’t execute our job. (Defensive coordinator) Jimmy (Lake) had us in the right calls. Not making excuses. It’s on us. We just didn’t execute like we have in the past, these past few games.”

The Broncos rushed 26 times for 105 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought we did an OK job against the run, but the screens obviously an extension of the run and we weren’t able to stop that,” Landman said. “That’s something we’ll look at the tape.”

The Falcons know they are going to see a lot of screens from their future opponents.

“Now, that’s something that’s exposed,” Landman said. “That’s something that we’ll be working on this bye weekend. That’s something we can definitely get better at as the season goes on, is working on screens and pursuits in an effort toward the ball.”

The Falcons’ defense ranks 25th in yards allowed (357.1), 17th against the run (127.2), 25th against the pass (229.9), 25th in scoring (24.9), 30th in third down conversions (46.1%) and 32nd in sacks (10).

2. Closing out the half. With the score 14-6, the Falcons’ defense needed a stop right before halftime. Instead, they gave up a touchdown with :25 seconds to go on a 12-yard screen pass to Marvin Mims Jr. It was third down-and-goal.

“It’s always tough when you give up those long third downs,” Landman said. “It takes the air out of you just a little bit.”

The Falcons struggled on third downs throughout the game.

“I don’t think we were great on third downs as a whole unit (6 of 11, 54.4%),” Landman said. “We weren’t executing. The screens hurt us. Some of the long balls. Some of the (missed assignments).”

3. The calls were good? Linebacker Kaden Elliss and Landman went out of there way to support defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.

“Jimmy put us in the right calls,” Landman said. “We just didn’t execute as a unit like we have been doing. It just wasn’t our cleanest game that we’ve played.”

The Falcons knew the screens were coming.

“That’s Sean Payton,” Elliss said. “You know screens are coming. Jimmy was yelling to me on the headset that screens were coming. We’re telling everybody that screens are coming.”

So what happened if they knew the screens were coming?

“The thing with Sean Payton is that he makes it look different every time,” Elliss said. “There’s not a clear giveaway. He’s probably the best play-caller that we’ve gone against.”

The Falcons defense pressured Broncos quarterback Bo Nix only five times. They had a sack on 35 dropbacks, for a season-low 14.3% pressure rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The Falcons entered Week 11 generating pressure on a league-low 27.4% of pass plays. Not a single pass rusher generated multiple pressures against the Broncos.

4. Secondary help. The Falcons are hoping to get Hughes, Alford and possibly safety DeMarcco Hellams (ankle) back for the stretch run. Hellams is on injured reserve.

Clark Phillips III started at cornerback for Hughes. He had four tackles.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Phillips said. “We have to get right. All of us.”

The Falcons believe that can rebound from back-to-back losses.

“It’ doesn’t phase us, we know who we are,” Phillips said. “We know that this showing that we displayed (against the Broncos) is not who we want to be. We just have to continue to work. We’ll bounce back. I have no doubt about that.”

Phillips wasn’t sure if anything needs to change on the defense.

“That’s probably a question for (Morris),” Phillips said. “I don’t see anything other than the fact that we just have to continue to play. We have to trust each other. We have to tackle out there and we have to stop big plays from happening.”

5. Offense regressed. The Falcons regressed on offense.

They didn’t score a touchdown for the second time this season. The last touchdown was Bijan Robinson’s 37-yard run in the third quarter against the Saints.

“It was just a lot of setbacks with penalties,” Robinson said about not scoring a touchdown against the Broncos. “That never does you justice as an offense. We can’t let those things happened.”