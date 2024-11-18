Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘We got our butts kicked’

On the fumble call

“It was a fumble and he clearly recovered it. We had an opportunity to get on the ball right there, but we did not. You’ve got to make those plays. That’s the nature of the beast. The bounce didn’t go our way today and unfortunately we got our butts kicked.”

On the bye week

You two weeks to come back, get ready, get healthy. Prepare yourself to get better. Prepare yourself to play your best football.”

On the shoving TD Javonte Williams run

“No one play every defines any game. That was a great effort play by those guys. Not an great effort play by us. ... You have to give those guys a lot of credit for playing hard. Playing physical. They absolutely went out there and beat us today with their effort and their physicality. That was the key to the game.”

On the penalties

“Whenever you stop yourself with the penalties and things of that nature, it held us to getting three points. You can’t just go back and say it was that penalty. It was a culmination of every thing that happened with in the game. You’ve got get stops. You’ve got to score touchdowns. You have to execute. We didn’t do (any) of those things. We have to do a better of job of coaching.”

On if he was happy with the team’s effort

“No. They won. The whole game was about physicality and effort. They out-physicaled us. They out-efforted us. They absolutely won the game. We talked about that early, to win the game and what it takes. It’s being your very best, when you best is required.”

On at what point he was concerned

“You can’t really said what point. Because you can always turn those things around. But we did not. When you take Kirk and those guys out. You take your starters out as much as you can. That’s obviously when they definitely turned that tide. Until that point you still have a chance, you keep fighting and go about your process.”

On eradicating the penalties on the first drive

“Don’t do them. You can’t holding. You can’t do things you’re not supposed to do in a football game. Those things continue to happen. They kill drives. You can’t let them happen. You can’t do them. They were the right calls. Everything was right about what the officials did. We can’t do those things.”

On how Michael Penix Jr. looked

“Michael Penix got us out of the game in a game that got away from us. He did a nice job of doing that. There’s nothing to talk about as far as what Michael Penix did. He wasn’t being graded on that. We got him in there. He was able to get us out of there and give Kirk a chance to get healthier. Gives us a chance to come off the bye week ready to go.”

On Darnell Mooney’s injury

“Left side. That’s all I kind of got. He came in already having some issues. I took Mooney out.”

On what they did to slow down Bijan Robinson

“They were awesome. Out-physicaled us. Out-efforted us. Great job by their coaches. Hats off to (defensive coordinator) Vance (Joseph). Hats off to that staff. Hats to that team. Hats off to those players. They did a great job verses really a great player. They stopped us today.”

On the injuries to the secondary

“Doesn’t matter. You have to go out there and play. None of that matters.”

On why they didn’t blitz a lot

“It wasn’t that day. We got our butts kicked. It wasn’t that kind of game. You have to go back and look at it to see why you didn’t do some different things.”

On if he feels differently about his team then he did two weeks ago

“No. Absolutely not. There were a bunch of screens early that really got those guys going. A lot of screens. I have to go back and look at the tape.”

On the yards after the catch

“Honestly, bad tackling. When you miss tackles, they get yards. We have to go out there and tackle better.”