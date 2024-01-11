Five candidates to be Falcons next quarterback

Justin Fields

Much of the Falcons fan base is clamoring for Fields, who played at Harrison High School, to return home. The Bears, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the coming NFL draft, have a decision to make at quarterback. Do they stick with Fields? Or do they use that draft capital on one of the top available draftees? The Falcons have the No. 8 pick in the draft. That could be used to trade for Fields, who would be surrounded by the likes of Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson. The Bears won five of their last eight games to finish with a 7-10 record. They lost the regular-season finale to the Packers and now must decide what to do with the top overall pick.

Kirk Cousins

His contract expires in March making Cousins a free agent for the first time in six years. He continues to rehab after suffering an Achilles injury in Week 8 of what could be his final season with the Vikings. Cousins spoke earlier this week after the season finale. He said he has a long list of things he will look for in making the decision about where he will play next season. “I think it’s you need great leadership, you need to stay healthy, you need to draft well, you need to sign some impactful free agents even if they’re not the big-name free agents,” Cousins told reporters.

Russell Wilson

The door is not closed on Wilson returning to the Broncos. But let’s face it, it’s not likely. Wilson was benched for the final two games of the season after, he said, he declined to delay a contract trigger guaranteeing his 2025 salary. “I spent a half-hour with Russ yesterday,” coach Sean Payton told reporters this week. “I told him, ‘Look. I don’t think it’s gonna be a long, drawn out process, but it hasn’t been decided relative to what our plans are.’” Wilson signed a $245 million extension in 2022. He had 16 TDs and 11 INTs in his first year and 26 TDs and eight INTs this season.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels, the LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, skipped the team’s bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. Daniels is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 4 overall prospect by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. That means the Falcons, at No. 8, would likely have to move up to select Daniels. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,812 yards (third in FBS) and 40 TDs (tied for first) with only four interceptions. Daniels also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs.

Caleb Williams

Williams has not officially declared for the NFL draft, but that seems just a matter of time for the player who is regarded widely as the top overall pick. Kiper has Williams “cemented” as the No. 1 prospect. The Falcons could choose to shoot for the stars and trade up to pick Williams. A lot of his future will depend on what the Bears, holders of the No. 1 pick, decide to do with Justin Fields. Williams didn’t have the season he did in 2022, when he won the Heisman Trophy, but he threw for 3,633 yards, 30 TDs and only five INTs.