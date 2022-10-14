Falcons’ X-factor Sunday: Slowing San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel

FLOWERY BRANCH -- San Francisco wide receiver Tyshun Raequan “Deebo” Samuel, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft out of South Carolina, has developed into a hybrid force in the NFL.
Slowing Samuel will be the X-factor when the Falcons (2-3) host the 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Like the Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson, Samuel is a hybrid wide receiver/running back.
Samuel, who signed a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension over the offseason, has caught 20 of 37 targets for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed 21 times for 125 yards and a touchdown.
“I’ll give him the ultimate compliment that I can give, it may not mean much to him, he’s a total football player, complete football player, put it that way,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Other than probably playing left tackle, I think he could play most positions on the field on offense or defense.”
The Falcons’ defense knows that it’s going to take a collaborative effort against Samuel.
“Deebo Samuel is a heck of a playmaker, but the other running back (Jeff) Wilson is a very fast guy on those outside zone plays,” Falcons defensive end Ta’Quon Graham said. “I feel like we just have to play physical, knock back the linemen behind the line of scrimmage. Play our brand of football and have consistency and communication.”
The 49ers move Samuel around the scheme, and the website The 33rd Team considers his toss sweeps with two backs as lead blockers as the staples of the offense last season. They threw off the keys of the linebackers and safeties and created mismatches essentially with a three-back formation powering ahead against a nickel defense.
“It depends on the scheme they’re trying to attack and what teams are trying to do to them,” Smith said. “They can give you multiple looks. I think they are really good at the gap schemes, making motion in the backfield. They can line him up back there. They can hand the ball to him on multiple schemes, whether they are gun runs, toss it to him.”
At 6-foot and 216 pounds, Samuel excels in the run game and is a dynamic wide receiver.
“He knows how to get open, hard to press, and I could go on and on and on,” Smith said.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author