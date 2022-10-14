ajc logo
Falcons’ X-factor Sunday: Slowing San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- San Francisco wide receiver Tyshun Raequan “Deebo” Samuel, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft out of South Carolina, has developed into a hybrid force in the NFL.

Slowing Samuel will be the X-factor when the Falcons (2-3) host the 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Like the Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson, Samuel is a hybrid wide receiver/running back.

More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Samuel, who signed a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension over the offseason, has caught 20 of 37 targets for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed 21 times for 125 yards and a touchdown.

“I’ll give him the ultimate compliment that I can give, it may not mean much to him, he’s a total football player, complete football player, put it that way,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Other than probably playing left tackle, I think he could play most positions on the field on offense or defense.”

The Falcons’ defense knows that it’s going to take a collaborative effort against Samuel.

“Deebo Samuel is a heck of a playmaker, but the other running back (Jeff) Wilson is a very fast guy on those outside zone plays,” Falcons defensive end Ta’Quon Graham said. “I feel like we just have to play physical, knock back the linemen behind the line of scrimmage. Play our brand of football and have consistency and communication.”

Where to watch, listen, stream 49ers at Falcons

The 49ers move Samuel around the scheme, and the website The 33rd Team considers his toss sweeps with two backs as lead blockers as the staples of the offense last season. They threw off the keys of the linebackers and safeties and created mismatches essentially with a three-back formation powering ahead against a nickel defense.

“It depends on the scheme they’re trying to attack and what teams are trying to do to them,” Smith said. “They can give you multiple looks. I think they are really good at the gap schemes, making motion in the backfield. They can line him up back there. They can hand the ball to him on multiple schemes, whether they are gun runs, toss it to him.”

At 6-foot and 216 pounds, Samuel excels in the run game and is a dynamic wide receiver.

“He knows how to get open, hard to press, and I could go on and on and on,” Smith said.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

