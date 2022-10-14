Falcons’ X-factor Sunday: Slowing San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel

The Falcons’ defense knows that it’s going to take a collaborative effort against Samuel.

“Deebo Samuel is a heck of a playmaker, but the other running back (Jeff) Wilson is a very fast guy on those outside zone plays,” Falcons defensive end Ta’Quon Graham said. “I feel like we just have to play physical, knock back the linemen behind the line of scrimmage. Play our brand of football and have consistency and communication.”

The 49ers move Samuel around the scheme, and the website The 33rd Team considers his toss sweeps with two backs as lead blockers as the staples of the offense last season. They threw off the keys of the linebackers and safeties and created mismatches essentially with a three-back formation powering ahead against a nickel defense.

“It depends on the scheme they’re trying to attack and what teams are trying to do to them,” Smith said. “They can give you multiple looks. I think they are really good at the gap schemes, making motion in the backfield. They can line him up back there. They can hand the ball to him on multiple schemes, whether they are gun runs, toss it to him.”

At 6-foot and 216 pounds, Samuel excels in the run game and is a dynamic wide receiver.

“He knows how to get open, hard to press, and I could go on and on and on,” Smith said.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD