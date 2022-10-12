ajc logo
Where to watch, listen, stream 49ers at Falcons

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game when the 49ers (3-2) face the Falcons (2-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons are set to wear a replica of the franchise’s original helmet, red with gold stripes, which it wore from 1966-89.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 230 and on the SXM App. Browns –386 and on the SXM App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

