Where to watch, listen, stream 49ers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game when the 49ers (3-2) face the Falcons (2-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons are set to wear a replica of the franchise’s original helmet, red with gold stripes, which it wore from 1966-89.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 230 and on the SXM App. Browns –386 and on the SXM App.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
