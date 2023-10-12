Falcons want to keep passing attack moving forward

The Falcons (3-2) will face a stout defensive front when they host the Commanders (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“So, absolutely, you want to build off it,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We want to correct the things that didn’t go well last week. That’s the name of the game.”

On Sunday, the Texans basically dared Ridder to beat them, and he completed a career-high 28 passes for a career-high 329 yards.

“There will be different challenges,” Smith said. “They will have different coverage schemes they’ll throw at us. That’s the game you play. We just need to be effective and be able to move the football, not get one-dimensional and hopefully get in a rhythm.”

The Commanders are led by defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Also, defensive ends Montez Sweat (Stephenson High and Mississippi State) and Chase Young are strong pass rushers, with 4.5 and three sacks, respectively.

“With everything we do, it starts up front,” Ridder said. “Those guys gave me a great amount of time back there, to sit back there make my reads and deliver a ball. So, you know, the challenge this week is that you know their front four, front five (are) some good dudes up there rushing the passer.”

Ridder is hoping the line can hold up.

“If you take care of them … just (play) within myself and never try to do too much,” Ridder said. “Just take what they are giving me. I did a great job of that against Houston, and it showed.”

Ridder targeted 11 players and 10 caught passes against the Texans.

“It’s just kind of where the play takes me,” Ridder said. “When we start to force people the ball, that’s when things start to go a little south. That’s when you start hesitating in your read and the ball might be a tick late. Might leave it a tick inside, and that could end up (being) negative for us as a team.”

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone was pleased with the decision-making.

“It was great to see guys with the ball in their hands making different things happen,” Ragone said. “We’re going to go into each game and try to attack the defense as best as possible, regardless of it’s run or pass. Just to give our players the best advantage.”

The Falcons, for the first time with Ridder at the controls, were able to unleash tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. Ridder has also been comfortable passing to tight end Jonnu Smith and running back Bijan Robinson.

“For me, it’s about going through and playing each play,” Ridder said. “We have schemes and designs to get people the ball. But within that, I’m still just going to play the play.”

Pitts caught seven passes for 87 yards and London six catches for 78 yards.

“It felt good,” Pitts said. “What we do as an offense, it’s about everybody. For us to be pushing the ball down the field and scoring, there is no better feeling.”

London had a couple of key catches in the fourth quarter. One that gave him an emotional boost and another that put the Falcons into field-goal range for the game-winning kick.

“It was more of a personal thing at the moment,” London said. “Something was said on the field from the opposing team and things like that. That’s where that came from.”

Smith and Robinson lead the Falcons with 21 receptions. Also, the Falcons traded for wide receiver Van Jefferson on Tuesday.

“We’ve got weapons everywhere,” Ridder said. “It takes the pressure off of me. Not thinking that I have to do everything or I have to do too much.”

Jefferson is reuniting with Pitts. They played together at Florida.

“We talk almost every day,” Pitts said. “Before he was here, just hearing how he breaks it down and the different things that he does to mentally prepare will help me also.”

While the Falcons hope to keep their passing attack moving, they’ll have to integrate Jefferson in to the operation.

“We are all different and unique,” Pitts said. “He brings his own set of talent. It will be something to add to the receiving corps. Van will bring another set of skills and legs on the outside. It will be great to have him. He’s a great route runner.”

Jefferson is looking forward to blending in with the group.

“Any transition is tough,” Jefferson said. “Leaving so many guys on the team with the Rams, that I had built relationships for three years is hard. But you know the transition to another team is always hard, but having guys like Kyle here, and I knew Jeff Okudah a little bit. Just having those two guys, knowing the people that I know here is great.”

Ragone was pleased with the strides of the passing attack.

“Ultimately when you put in passes, there is a primary (receiver),” Ragone said. “If coverage dictates, the quarterback if he doesn’t like it for whatever reason, he can move on. What you saw in that game was the quarterback making convicted decisions quickly. Moving on and getting the ball in different people’s hands.”

