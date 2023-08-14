Falcons waive wide receiver Frank Darby

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Wide receiver Frank Darby, who suffered a hamstring strain early in the 19-3 exhibition win over the Dolphins, was waived/injured by the Falcons on Monday.

If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to the Falcons’ injured reserve list.

Also, wide receiver Chris Blair was waived via injury settlement.

Darby was a sixth-round pick (187th overall) out of Arizona State by the Falcons in the 2021 draft. He has played in 15 games, with 74 offensive snaps and 154 special-teams snaps.

