Falcons waive safety Jaylinn Hawkins

Hawkins was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by former general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Hawkins played in 48 games and made 22 starts.

He started 16 games last season, but lost his job after the Falcons signed Jessie Bates III to a four-year, $64.02 million contract in free agency.

Earlier in the season, the Falcons used Hawkins in a dime package, but Sunday against the Commanders, rookie DeMarcco Hellams played that role. Also, safety Micah Abernathy was promoted from the practice squad, and he played 18 snaps on special teams against the Commanders.

Hawkins played 29 defensive snaps (8%) this season. He played 955 defensive snaps (92%) last season.