Falcons’ updated depth chart: Desmond Ridder back to top slot

FLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Desmond Ridder, after serving as the backup the past two games, was restored as the team’s starting quarterback Monday by coach Arthur Smith.

The Falcons (4-6) are set to play the Saints (5-5) in a battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

