BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect sought after fleeing scene of Gwinnett homicide, cops say
X

Falcons trade up in the second round, draft Matthew Bergeron

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH --The Falcons traded up in the second round and drafted Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron, who is slated to be moved to left guard.

The Falcons sent their second-round pick (44th overall) and one of their fourth-rounders (110th overall) to the Colts to move up six spots in the second round.

Bergeron, a native of Quebec, started five of 12 games at right tackle in 2019.

In 2020, he started 11 games, the first three at right tackles and the final eight at left tackle.

Last season, he started all 12 games at left tackle and was named honorable mention All-ACC. He opted out of the school’s bowl game.

The Falcons have a whole at left guard and are set to move Bergeron to guard.

AJC’S 2023 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERSPast few drafts have spoiled NFL teams looking for wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKSRunning backs Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs may have to wait to hear their names called | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDSNotre Dame’s Michael Mayer heads a dee TE class | Top 10 TEs

QUARTERBACKSBryce Young’s small stature no longer an issue in the NFL | Top 10 QBs

OFFENSIVE LINESkoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle | Top 5 C,G, &OTs

DEFENSIVE LINE Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential bust? | Top 5 DTs, DEs

LINEBACKERSDutchtown’s Will Anderson expected to go in the top 5 of NFL draft | Top LBs

CORNERBACKSFormer Georgia standout Kelee Ringo one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL draft | Top CBs

SAFETIES Alabama’s Brian Branch, Jordan Battle are top safeties in the NFL draft | Top FS/SS

SPECIAL TEAMSMichigan’s Jake Moody hopes to kick way to NFL draft | Top STs

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Road rage at Chick-fil-A ends with 2 shot at nearby Walgreens, Applebee’s1h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

WATCH: Shootout involving 2 vehicles in Clayton results in 4 arrests, cops say
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UGA senior dies from brain tumor discovered during spring break trip
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift fans converge in downtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift fans converge in downtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Ex-Falcon William Moore shares statement after arrest in Gwinnett
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons draft bio: Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron
2m ago
Grades all over the place on the Falcons’ drafting of Bijan Robinson
25m ago
Falcons pick up A.J. Terrell’s $12.34 million fifth-year option
1h ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board wants to adopt new health program, but not sex ed
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top