Falcons trade up in the second round, draft Matthew Bergeron

FLOWERY BRANCH --The Falcons traded up in the second round and drafted Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron, who is slated to be moved to left guard.
The Falcons sent their second-round pick (44th overall) and one of their fourth-rounders (110th overall) to the Colts to move up six spots in the second round.
Bergeron, a native of Quebec, started five of 12 games at right tackle in 2019.
In 2020, he started 11 games, the first three at right tackles and the final eight at left tackle.
Last season, he started all 12 games at left tackle and was named honorable mention All-ACC. He opted out of the school’s bowl game.
The Falcons have a whole at left guard and are set to move Bergeron to guard.
