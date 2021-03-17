Falcons trade for blocking tight end official

Lee, 33, played at Tennessee and Marshall. He was drafted in the fifth-round (159th overall) by New England in 2011.

Lee, 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, is a blocking tight end. He has 64 catches for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns over his career. He played in 10 games and made two starts last season for the Bills. He caught six passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns.