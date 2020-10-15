Falcons shut down facilities after one new positive COVID-19 test

“Right now, in this new covid world, there’s a lot of things that come up in that world every single day,” Morris said. “You just have to deal with that all the time.”

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, in consultation with medical experts, determine when a club must follow the Post Exposure COVID procedures,.

The league and the Falcons are hoping to avoid an outbreak such as the Tennessee Titans had, which caused them not to play a game for 17 days. The original report by ESPN cited “multiple” positive tests led to the shut down.

“Definitely, you’ve seen across the league that there have been more positive tests the last couple of weeks,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “The protocols continue to get tweaked to try and improve them.”

The players, who are off Tuesdays, noticed the ramped up protocols Wednesday.

“We definitely had different meetings today, completely virtual,” Ryan said. “We were all in separate rooms and in our own space. Even in practice, masks on our helmets. I think we are doing everything we can to keep it at bay and do the best we can under the guidelines that we’ve been given.”

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen confirmed Ryan’s assessment of the situation.

“As much as possible, we have to keep our masks on everywhere that we go,” Allen said. “In the hot tub, it doesn’t matter. Anywhere you are in the vicinity of being around someone else, you have to have a mask on. You have to make sure that you keep your tracker on at all given times.”

The guidelines are being strictly enforced.

“I think everybody even has the new little mask thing on every helmet,” Allen said. “They make sure that they have heightened everything. They make sure that they know everyone is aware even if they catch you with your little mask down a little bit, they’ll make sure that you move it up.”

The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.

Falcons running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett were outspoken about player safety before the start of the season. But as training camp when on, they both were happy with the team’s protocols.

“Well, I can only speak for myself, but I think the organization has done a great job," Ryan said last week. "We’re lucky to have a facility that has a tremendous amount of space where people are able to distance appropriately and be isolated as much as you can one-on-one with whoever you’re getting therapy from.

"For me, it has not been an issue at all. I feel like I’m still doing the same things I always do to get myself ready week in and week out. I think our organization – considering all of the things that they’ve had to deal with in terms of protocols – has done a really good job of that.”

Davidson became the ninth member -- seven in training camp and two in-season -- of the team placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, safety Jamal Carter, fullback Keith Smith, safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun all served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Etling later was released.

The Titans had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with the league shutting down their facility Sept. 29. The outbreak reached a total of 24 players and personnel, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press because neither the NFL nor the Titans commented on all the test results.

“We have to keep going along with the guidelines,” Allen said. “We don’t set the rules. We just follow them.”

The Falcons were one of three teams who did not have a player choose to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the Falcons, the Chargers and Steelers didn’t have a player opt-out by the 4 p.m. Thursday deadline. A total of 66 players and free agent Larry Warford elected to opt-out of the season.

✈️ off to Minnesota this weekend.



Last time we hit the road, @GageRussell brought us along for a day in the life. pic.twitter.com/ragqAGyvs3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 14, 2020

Here’s a full list of the additional protocols the Falcons must follow:

In addition to daily PCR testing, all players and Tier 1 and 2 individuals must receive a daily POC test and test negative before entering the facility and commencing daily activities. This includes PCR and POC tests on game day.

All meetings must occur virtually unless held outdoors or in an indoor facility with masks being worn by all.

Whenever possible, activities will take place either outdoors or in large, open spaces.

PPE/face masks must be worn on the practice fields by players and staff at all times – no exceptions. Oakley face shields affixed to helmets are permitted to be worn during practice and/or walk-thrus.

Players may remove helmet/mask for breaks but should be greater than 6 feet distant from each other when unprotected.

Gloves should also be worn on field by all players except quarterbacks who may leave the throwing hand uncovered.

Players receiving medical treatment or rehabilitation must wear a mask and face shield. Medical providers must wear the same as well as gloves.

Rehab that involves cardio work may be done out of doors with player unmasked as long as they are by themselves or supervised by one therapist at an appropriate distance.

The weight room will be limited to no more than 10 players at any time regardless of the size of the room. Other personnel in the weight room are limited to five total when players are present. PPE is required.

The facility will be deep cleaned daily.

No team or player gatherings or group football activities will be permitted away from the facility.

Club ICOs must review close contact information provided by IQVIA with the club general manager and coach on a daily basis.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18al trial

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com