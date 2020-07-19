Gurley, Jarrett voice safety concerns on returning

The players don’t want to play exhibition games, while the NFL wants to play two games.

Also, the players want to be tested daily and not periodically.

“On the frequency of testing we believe that daily testing is important, especially given some of these hot spots, and right now we don’t plan on changing that position,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said on Friday. “It doesn’t mean that we won’t continue to talk about it, but we were clear about our belief that daily testing is going to be necessary and we’re always open to the plans to make our players as safe as possible.”

Teams normally play four exhibition games, but have been resting starters for much of the gamesover the past few seasons.

“Engaging in two games where players would be flying all over the country and then being together to engage in work, we feel that doing that prior to the season doesn’t properly influence or increase the likelihood of starting and finishing the season on time,” Smith said.

The players, after no formal offseason training, want a longer acclimation period to get ready for the season. They want to avoid a rash of soft-tissue injuries in a hurry to get the season started.

“The joint task force agreed on an acclimation period for our guys to get them ready for football, and a lot of that frankly was influenced by what we learned coming back into camp after the 2011 season and the number of injuries, the spike in injuries because we didn’t feel there was the right acclimation,” Smith said. “So, we’re going to insist and continue to fight for the right acclimation period.”

You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The @NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. #WeWantToPlay — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) July 19, 2020