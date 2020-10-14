Falcons under heightened COVID-19 protocols

“We definitely had different meetings today, completely virtual,” Ryan said. “We were all in separate rooms and in our own space. Even in practice, masks on our helmets. I think we are doing everything we can to keep it at bay and do the best we can under the guidelines that we’ve been given.”

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen confirmed Ryan’s assessment of the situation.

“As much as possible, we have to keep our masks on everywhere that we go,” Allen said. “In the hot tub, it doesn’t matter. Anywhere you are in the vicinity of being around someone else, you have to have a mask on. You have to make sure that you keep your tracker on at all given times.”

The guidelines are being strictly enforced.

“I think everybody even has the new little mask thing on every helmet,” Allen said. “They make sure that they have heightened everything. They make sure that they know everyone is aware even if they catch you with your little mask down a little bit, they’ll make sure that you move it up.”

The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.

Davidson became the ninth member -- seven in training camp and two in-season -- of the team placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, safety Jamal Carter, fullback Keith Smith, safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun all served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Etling later was released.

The Titans had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with the league shutting down their facility Sept. 29. The outbreak reached a total of 24 players and personnel, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press because neither the NFL nor the Titans commented on all the test results.

“We have to keep going along with the guidelines,” Allen said. “We don’t set the rules. We just follow them.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18al trial

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

