Falcons place Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons placed rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who has been ineffective in limited duty, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
He is the second Falcons player to be place on the list since the season started. Rookie A.J. Terrell missed the third (Chicago) and fourth (Green Bay) games of the season.
Davidson was drafted in the second round out of Auburn. He was slowed for most of training camp with a knee injury and did not play until the third game of the season. He played 32 snaps (39%) against the Bears and made two tackles. He played 15 snaps (24%) against Green Bay and 12 (19%) against Carolina and did not make any tackles.
Also, the Falcons signed cornerback Tyler Hall to the active roster and signed linebacker James Burgess to the practice squad.
The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.
Davidson becomes the ninth member of the team placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Terrell, safety Jamal Carter, fullback Keith Smith, safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun all served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Etling later was released.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com