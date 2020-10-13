Falcons place Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list

He is the second Falcons player to be place on the list since the season started. Rookie A.J. Terrell missed the third (Chicago) and fourth (Green Bay) games of the season.

Davidson was drafted in the second round out of Auburn. He was slowed for most of training camp with a knee injury and did not play until the third game of the season. He played 32 snaps (39%) against the Bears and made two tackles. He played 15 snaps (24%) against Green Bay and 12 (19%) against Carolina and did not make any tackles.