Falcons to place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve Wednesday

Mariota, who started 13 games, has never been listed on the injury report with a knee injury.

“I’m not a medical expert, I’m just telling you that it had nothing to do with the decision (to change quarterbacks) and we’ll just see how the week plays out,” Smith said.

Ridder and Mariota were both informed Thursday of the team’s decision. Smith said this is a different situation from when Mariota was benched during the 2019 season with the Titans.

“Well, I’m in a different role, obviously, Mike Vrabel was the head coach then and that’s a head coach’s decision,” Smith said. “I was a coordinator, so it was a lot different this time around — a completely different set of circumstances.”

High-profile quarterback decisions can be difficult if the coach doesn’t have the support of the locker room.

“Obviously, aware of that as well but you try to be truthful, and whether they agree or not, those are conversations that you have to have,” Smith said. “That’s what we did and we had it in person Thursday morning.”

The Falcons are not sure when or if Mariota will return to the team.

“I do not, I’m just giving you the information that I’ve got and I was putting in context on why we made the move with Logan,” Smith said. “Also, putting in context, making the move with Des (Ridder) had nothing to do with that.”

The Falcons won’t have the veteran Mariota around to help the rookie through some tough times.

“Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys got to make decisions based on the best interest, that’s a part of professional sports, you see it happen all over the place and you got to have plans and contingency plans,” Smith said. “If the contingency plan was to get Logan in here, somebody that I’m very familiar with, that’s been in Tennessee and if Logan’s job on Sunday is to be the backup, I’ll have a clear picture when we talk again to be able to give you the ‘hey, this is definitely what’s happening and what’s not.’

“At least having Logan in here gives us another option, you got Feleipe (Franks) as well, but to feel more comfortable, you got to have contingency plans.”

Smith was not sure Monday if Mariota would be back this season.

“I can’t answer that right now,” Smith said. “If somebody goes on IR, I wouldn’t anticipate him back, but until that decision has been made and finalized — now we’re just talking hypotheticals and I’m not trying to be evasive but I’m just telling you the information as I have it.”