Falcons sign six undrafted free agents in ‘eighth round’

FLOWERY BRANCH -- When the Falcons sign players not selected in the NFL draft, they call it the ‘eighth round.’
Two days after the conclusion of the 2023 draft, the ‘eighth round’ yielded six undrafted free agents Monday - including former Clemson and LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr.
Jones played in 20 games at Clemson from 2018-20, including the 42-25 national championship game loss to LSU following the 2019 regular season. Team captain in the last of his two seasons at LSU, Jones appeared in all 14 games in 2022 and recorded 21 tackles.
Other players signed Monday:
- Rice defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu (6-foot-4, 264 pounds)
-Oklahoma Baptist wide receiver Keilahn Harris (6-0, 180)
- Henderson State wide receiver Xavier Malone (5-9, 180)
- Buffalo wide receiver Justin Marshall (6-3, 210)
- Southeastern Louisiana running back Carlos Washington Jr. (5-11, 220).
Marshall started his career at Louisville and totaled 100 receptions for 1,381 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cardinals and Bulls.
