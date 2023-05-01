X

Falcons sign six undrafted free agents in ‘eighth round’

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- When the Falcons sign players not selected in the NFL draft, they call it the ‘eighth round.’

Two days after the conclusion of the 2023 draft, the ‘eighth round’ yielded six undrafted free agents Monday - including former Clemson and LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr.

Jones played in 20 games at Clemson from 2018-20, including the 42-25 national championship game loss to LSU following the 2019 regular season. Team captain in the last of his two seasons at LSU, Jones appeared in all 14 games in 2022 and recorded 21 tackles.

ExploreFalcons draft report card: Grade A

Other players signed Monday:

- Rice defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu (6-foot-4, 264 pounds)

-Oklahoma Baptist wide receiver Keilahn Harris (6-0, 180)

- Henderson State wide receiver Xavier Malone (5-9, 180)

- Buffalo wide receiver Justin Marshall (6-3, 210)

- Southeastern Louisiana running back Carlos Washington Jr. (5-11, 220).

Marshall started his career at Louisville and totaled 100 receptions for 1,381 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cardinals and Bulls.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia7h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game with left shoulder contusion
36m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay
45m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay
45m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
10h ago
Falcons’ updated post-draft depth chart: Rookies go to back of the line
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons took a Power 5 draft approach
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
9h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
7h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top