Falcons sign six undrafted free agents in ‘eighth round’

Two days after the conclusion of the 2023 draft, the ‘eighth round’ yielded six undrafted free agents Monday - including former Clemson and LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr.

Jones played in 20 games at Clemson from 2018-20, including the 42-25 national championship game loss to LSU following the 2019 regular season. Team captain in the last of his two seasons at LSU, Jones appeared in all 14 games in 2022 and recorded 21 tackles.